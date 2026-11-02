Gas Prices Drop Across Nation As Refinery Work Winds Down
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week. Diesel also declined in most states as refinery maintenance wraps up and seasonal demand continues to fade.
GasBuddy says oil fell nearly $2 in Sunday trading. However, volatility could return quickly after the election.
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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.28 per gallon.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton