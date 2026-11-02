UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week. Diesel also declined in most states as refinery maintenance wraps up and seasonal demand continues to fade.

GasBuddy says oil fell nearly $2 in Sunday trading. However, volatility could return quickly after the election.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.28 per gallon.