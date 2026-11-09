ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Basketball team gets its season started on Monday night.

The #22-ranked Huskies travel to Crookston to take on the University of Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. This will count as a non-conference game for the two NSIC teams.

Last year, the Huskies posted a 26-7 overall record and a NSIC-best 20-2 record.

SCSU returns four of their top five scorers from last season, including reigning NSIC Defensive Player of the Year Wyatt Hawks. Hawks started in all 33 games in one of the great big man seasons in Huskies history. Hawks enters the 2026-2027 season with record-breaking potential. He ranks third all-time in blocks with 128 and 10th in rebounds with 684.

Hybrid post player Bob Griechen missed the majority of last season due to an injury after a freshman season at West Texas A&M.

Other notable returning scorers include Anish Ramlall and Nate Dahl.

More key returners for the Huskies include Lee Marks III, Kynan Philippe, Azayah Washington, and Landon Riebel.

The roster also includes four freshmen, Hamze Yuzuf, Alex Schroepfer, Kevin Kemp, and Rhys Nebben, as well as junior transfer Luke Christensen from North Dakota State School of Science.

Head coach Quincy Henderson enters his fifth season.

The Golden Eagles finished 15th in the NSIC last season, compiling a 6-22 overall record.

SCSU's home opener is on Tuesday, November 24th, versus #9 Minnesota State-Mankato at 5:30 p.m.