ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Absentee voting begins next week for the August 11th primary election.

Residents of Stearns County can vote absentee beginning on Friday, June 26th. The absentee voting period will then be open for 46 days prior to the primary election.

Residents can vote absentee in person at St. Cloud City Hall or at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, August 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Voters can also apply for absentee ballots online at mnvotes.gov or by contacting the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office to have a ballot mailed to them.

There are additional early voting locations that will be available seven days prior to the election. For a full list of locations and hours, visit the Stearns County elections page.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer