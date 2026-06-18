Mark Your Calendars for Absentee Voting in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Absentee voting begins next week for the August 11th primary election.
Residents of Stearns County can vote absentee beginning on Friday, June 26th. The absentee voting period will then be open for 46 days prior to the primary election.
Residents can vote absentee in person at St. Cloud City Hall or at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, August 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Voters can also apply for absentee ballots online at mnvotes.gov or by contacting the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office to have a ballot mailed to them.
There are additional early voting locations that will be available seven days prior to the election. For a full list of locations and hours, visit the Stearns County elections page.
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