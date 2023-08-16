Stearns County Says Passport Applications are Behind, Apply Early

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A rush on passport applications and staffing shortages are prompting officials to alert applicants that processing times are extremely long.

The Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office says the U.S. State Department's routine processing is 10-13 weeks out with expedited processing 7-9 weeks out. That doesn't include the time it takes for the application to be mailed there and back.

Estimates are that as many as 500,000 applications are being filed every week so be aware of online scams promising quicker service.

Applications and a list of required items to bring along can be found on the Stearns County website or at one of the two administration offices either downtown or on the west side.

Appointments are needed when applying unless a photo renewal application is needed or a renewal application.

Appointments are currently scheduling three weeks out.

