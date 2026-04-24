ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a car and a semi in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before midnight on Thursday night at the intersection of Highway 15 and 8th Street North. The car was eastbound on 8th Street North, and the semi was going south on the highway when they collided.

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The driver of the car, 35-year-old Omar Billie Mohamed of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 64-year-old Walter Ressermann of Swanville, was not hurt.