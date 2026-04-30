ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- We'll find out on Sunday who will be named the next Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Get our free mobile app

The 62nd Teacher of the Year ceremony will take place on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Paul RiverCentre. The announcement will be made between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Facebook.

There are 10 finalists for the award, including St. Cloud Apollo biology teacher Devon Bowker and St. Cloud's Lincoln Elementary 4th-grade teacher Paige Janorschke.

Read More: Learn About The Minnesota Teacher Of The Year Finalists From St. Cloud |

Read More: Meet The St. Cloud Teacher Of The Year Finalists |

There were 128 candidates in this year's original field.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be selected by an independent panel representing leaders in education, business, nonprofits, and government. Education Minnesota organizes the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program.

Minnesota has produced four National Teachers of the Year, more than any state except Washington and California.