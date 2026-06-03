ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a special presentation honoring some of our local police dogs during next week's big Minnesota Quilt Show.

The K9 Quilt of Honor recognizes law enforcement, military, and fire working K9s and their handlers.

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Founder and CEO Carolyn Bluhm says they will honor the St. Cloud police department on Friday, June 12th, at 1:30 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Bluhm started her nonprofit quilt program during the pandemic. Over the past six years, it has rapidly grown across 22 states and three countries.

The ladies from Canada buy just the panel with the dog on it, and they take it back to Canada, and they put it on a maple leaf. Then, a lady from Australia contacted me, and she said we're having a big celebration for our military, will you make one with our flag, and I said of course I will.

Bluhm isn't able to make all the quilts herself anymore, but now she has kits available for sale for other people who want to make their own quilt for their local police dogs. Those kits will be available for sale during the Minnesota Quilt Show, which runs Thursday, June 11th, through Saturday, June 13th.

St. Cloud Police Department's K9 Riggs and handler officer Wagman, K9 Diesel and handler officer Sutliffe, K9 Lake and handler officer Haas, K9 River and handler officer Swing, and K9 Nitro and handler officer Scholl will be honored.