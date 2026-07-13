ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Former St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is hosting several Historic Trolley Tours this week.

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He says the free tours all start at the St. Cloud Public Library and last for about 90 minutes. He'll be focusing on significant places, especially in St. Cloud's early days.

I like to focus a lot on the early history, because that's the part that most people wouldn't know. The three hamlets that eventually became St. Cloud Upper, Middle, and Lowertown, the founding fathers, and why we have some of the buildings and parks that are named certain things.

Originally, Kleis was planning to do two tours on Thursday, but they both filled up within two hours. He now has six tours scheduled this Wednesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., both days.

Metro Bus is also placing people on a waiting list for future tours.

You can call them at (320) 257-4581 to get your name on the waiting list.

Kleis says the trolley is air-conditioned, so you will be comfortable on the tour this week.

He says there is a tremendous amount of history in the downtown alone, so he is planning on doing a series of walking tours in the downtown this fall when the weather is cooler.