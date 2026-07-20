St. Cloud APO Wants To Hear What You Think About Future Road Projects
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People who have thoughts on how to improve roadways in the St. Cloud and surrounding area can now submit their feedback. The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) has opened the 2027-2030 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for comments.
APO is seeking feedback on a number of surveys for St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, the tri-county area, and more. The TIP is a multi-year program for transportation improvements for the area and shows how various agencies within the Metropolitan Planning Area (MPA) have prioritized their use of federal highway and transit funding.
St. Cloud Metro Bus, WACOSA, and MNDOT are also available for surveys.
In addition, APO will hold an in-person meeting at the St. Cloud Library from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on July 28th for people to stop in and offer comments.
There will be a virtual public meeting on APO's Facebook page at 8:30 a.m. on August 3rd as well.
The TIP is a federally mandated document that contains a list of infrastructure projects to be built using federal funds. It also includes state projects led by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Use this link to go to the survey website.
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