SUHL, GERMANY (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud State University volleyball player has helped her new team win its first-ever league championship.

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Outside hitter Kenzie Foley, who graduated from SCSU, plays for Suhl, Germany. Earlier this month, they won their first-ever German Championship in the program's 35-year history. Their final record across all competitions during the season was 27-4.

Foley is the first SCSU alumna to play professionally in the Coach Chad Braegelmann era.

After each match, the Most Valuable Players of both teams are awarded a VBL coin. The MVP of the winning team receives a gold coin, and the MVP of the losing team receives a silver coin. At the end of the season, the player with the most gold coins is awarded the title of Most Valuable Player of the Bundesliga season. Foley, who received eight medals (eight gold and zero silver), finished in the MVP race.

This was Foley's rookie season in the German professional volleyball league.

During her time at St. Cloud State, Foley became the program's first-ever NSIC Player of the Year, the program's first-ever National Player of the Year, SCSU's record holder for all-time points and kills, broke the program record for career sets played, and became the first player in program history to surpass 2,000 career kills