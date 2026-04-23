ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is your last day to donate to your favorite St. Cloud State University athletic team. Huskies Giving Week wraps up at the end of the day.

So far, the week long campaign has raised about $126,000 from 825 donors. The baseball team has raised nearly $20,000, Men's Hockey over $15,000, Men's basketball nearly $15,000, Men's swimming and diving nearly $14,000, and volleyball nearly $14,000.

Most of the donations have come from people in Minnesota, but there have been 92 donors from Wisconsin, 59 donors from Iowa, and several other states contributing.

Last year's Huskies Giving Week raised over $136,000 from nearly 1,000 donors.