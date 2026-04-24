MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 55 in Maple Lake. One vehicle was traveling west on Highway 55, one vehicle was traveling north on Baker Street, and two vehicles were traveling south on Baker Street. They collided in the intersection.

Thirty-four-year-old Jessica Wilson of Annandale was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other three drivers, 18-year-old Quinn Wikman of Independence, 57-year-old Brian Kaekle of Elk River, and 53-year-old Katrinia Rivard of Buffalo, were not hurt.