UNDATED (WJON News) -- There was a bit of a break at the gas pump last week as prices came down across all 50 states.

GasBuddy says average gas prices in Minnesota fell 18.5 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12.

A total of 15 states saw the average price of gas drop below $4.00 a gallon.

The average price nationwide fell 19.5 cents to an average of $4.26 per gallon. The national price of diesel fell 15.5 cents compared to a week ago, now at $5.43 a gallon.

GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says growing optimism around a potential U.S.-Iran agreement helped ease concerns over global oil supplies. However, uncertainty surrounding a potential deal saw oil prices edge higher Sunday night.

De Haan says short-term relief could give way to another upward swing if the negotiations between the two countries break down in the coming days.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil