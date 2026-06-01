Minnesota Sees Gas Prices Fall Nearly 19 Cents Last Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There was a bit of a break at the gas pump last week as prices came down across all 50 states.
GasBuddy says average gas prices in Minnesota fell 18.5 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12.
A total of 15 states saw the average price of gas drop below $4.00 a gallon.
The average price nationwide fell 19.5 cents to an average of $4.26 per gallon. The national price of diesel fell 15.5 cents compared to a week ago, now at $5.43 a gallon.
GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says growing optimism around a potential U.S.-Iran agreement helped ease concerns over global oil supplies. However, uncertainty surrounding a potential deal saw oil prices edge higher Sunday night.
De Haan says short-term relief could give way to another upward swing if the negotiations between the two countries break down in the coming days.
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