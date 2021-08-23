GasBuddy Expect Gas Prices to Drop in Next Few Weeks

UNDATED --While gas prices went up here in St. Cloud over the past week they are basically unchanged statewide.

GasBuddy.com says the average price for gas in the state is at $3.04 a gallon. Gas prices are 3.9 cents higher than a month ago and 98.5 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state is $2.69 and the most expensive is $3.20.

GasBuddy says gas prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in COVID-19 cases and more companies table return to work plans. They say they fully expect the national average to drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks.

