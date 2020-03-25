Gas Prices Drop Below $2 in St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- Gas prices have dropped below $2 here in the St. Cloud metro area and are inching closer to a buck in other parts of the state.

According to the website GasBuddy, the cheapest places for a gallon of regular unleaded in our area are Sam's Club at $1.63 and Costco at $1.65, a Holiday and a Kwik Trip both in Sauk Rapids are at $1.72.

A couple of gas stations in Lakeville have the lowest prices in the state at $1.09 and $1.18.

Tuesday oil was trading at $24 a barrel.