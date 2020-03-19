Gas Price Drops Below A Dollar At One Gas Station

UNDATED -- At least one gas station in the United States is now selling gas for .99 cents a gallon. GasBuddy says they confirmed Thursday morning that a BP station in London, Kentucky has lowered its price to .99 cents.

The station is the first in the nation to reach that mark, which GasBuddy had been anticipating could pop up in the Great Lakes region.

Spokesman Patrick DeHaan says it's amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something we haven't seen since the early 2000s.

He says we're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday (Wednesday) oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002.

The cheapest gas in Minnesota, according to GasBuddy, is about $1.50 a gallon.