Minnesotans See Big Price Spike at the Pump

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A big jump at the pump over the last week.

GasBuddy says Minnesota gas prices went up by 16.6 cents a gallon, now averaging $3.81 a gallon statewide. That's 39 cents higher than a month ago, but still 16.2 cents lower than this time last year.

However, Minnesota has now surpassed the national average price of gasoline. The national price rose 7.8 cents a gallon at $3.79 a gallon.

The average diesel price across the country rose 14.9 cents to $4.14 a gallon.

