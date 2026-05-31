Sartell Youth Author Sells Out Debut Comic At Book Signing
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A young Sartell author celebrated the publishing of his first book on Saturday. Nine-year-old Owen Bohn-Gettler held a book signing at the Sartell Community Center for his comic "Team STUFF: The Miserable Madness of the Mill Monster."
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People were able to see early drafts and art, pick up a copy of the comic book, and take selfies. The book is being produced by St. Cloud Publisher Summer Knees Books.
Bohn-Gettler has four more books planned for the "Team STUFF" series.
Kelly Branam Macauley, with Summer Knees, says their focus is on publishing kid authors to help them get their stories out, and she thinks Bohn-Getter could be the next big thing:
"I think Owen is the next Dav Pilkey (author of Dog Man comic series). I truly do. Dav Pilkey is his hero and his inspiration, and I really think that this kid has some major talent."
Branam Macauley says Bohn-Gettler works so hard redrawing pictures and making adjustments, and they are excited to help him fulfill his dream.
You can pre-order a copy from the Summer Knees Book website.
Bohn-Gettler says it was fun to meet everyone, and that his wrist got sore signing all the autographs. He added some inscriptions to his autograph, too:
"Well, my mom searched some stuff up on like ChatGPT or something, and then it gave us some like ideas for what to sign, and we narrowed it down to four, these four so."
Over 100 people turned out for the release party, and they sold out of books. They are getting more books made, and he will be at the Summer Knees Books' stand during the Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University on June 25th to sign more copies.
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