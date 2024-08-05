Area Cities To Celebrate National Night Out On Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Tuesday is National Night Out and several area communities are hosting a city-sponsored event in support of it. Sartell is holding its first-ever national night out event at the community center from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. They will have live demos from K9 teams, free food, a bounce obstacle course, a DJ, ice cream trucks, and more.
Richmond's night out will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in Centennial Park with hotdogs and brats, inflatables, face painting, and a petting zoo. The city of Rice is holding a celebration in the Lion's building at West Side Park from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Paynesville is hosting a get-together at Gazebo Park from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with free food and beverages, water ball wars, and touch a truck.
Anyone hosting a neighborhood party for National Night Out is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement with details so they can stop by to visit. National Night Out is an annual event started in 1984 that is held on the first Tuesday in August to help build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Gallery Credit: Angela Brown
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams