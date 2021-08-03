Tonight's 'National Night Out' is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in all 50 states and right here in St. Cloud.

Millions of neighbors take part in 'National Night Out' across thousands of communities from all fifty states on the first Tuesday in August -- including right here in Saint Cloud.

Saint Cloud neighborhoods will be hosting block parties, cookouts, and various other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

Get our free mobile app

Tonight on 'National Night Out' in Saint Cloud from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm residents in neighborhoods throughout the city and across the nation are asked to spend the evening with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods in Saint Cloud will be hosting a variety of special events including block parties, cookouts, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies. St. Cloud Police Officers, Firefighters and other public safety personnel will make the rounds visiting these neighborhood activities.

Why Participate?

National Night Out is designed to...

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 'National Night Out' was moved from August to October.

Riverside Church in Sauk Rapids is hosting a free event for the community tonight from 6 pm to 8 pm. If your neighborhood isn't hosting an event of their own, this is a great alternative. Some of the local first responders who will be in attendance.