Police: Sign Up Now for ‘National Night Out’

ST. CLOUD -- Now is the time to get your neighborhood signed up for the annual "National Night Out".

If you register with the police department we will have an officer stop by, if you have kids there we can have things to hand out to the kids, or just have an officer come by and talk to folks. It's an opportunity to talk to an officer and tell them what's going on in their neighborhood.

St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says the 36th annual "National Night Out" is Tuesday, August 6th. Block parties typically run from about 5:00 until 9:30 p.m.

Over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases participate in the night.

To register your neighborhood call Hoeschen's office at (320) 345-4324 or send him an email at tad.hoeschen@ci.stcloud.mn.us.