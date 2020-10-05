Rescheduled National Night Out is Tuesday Night

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is Tuesday. The event normally held in August was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 37th annual event will be held in over 16,000 communities across North America.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit, and send a message to criminals.

From 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. residents in neighborhoods throughout St. Cloud are asked to turn on outside lights and spend the evening with neighbors.