National Night Out Moving to October

ST. CLOUD -- A national crime prevention event is moving from the summer to the fall.

The St. Cloud Police Department announced Friday that this year’s National Night Out will be held on October 6th due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. with the goal of raising awareness of local crime and drug prevention efforts, building neighborhood watch participation, and improving police and community relationships.

During the night, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, different neighborhoods around the city will be hosting special events including block parties, cookouts, and anti-crime rallies.

If you would like to learn more about how to register an event to be a part of National Night Out you can contact Sgt. Tad Hoeschen at (320) 345-4324 or tad.hoeschen@ci.stcloud.mn.us.