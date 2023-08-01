Crimestoppers: Graffiti in Waite Park; National Night Out Tonight

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting graffiti on a Metro Bus shelter on the corner of 8th Avenue North and 2nd Street Northeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates Waite Park Police would like any information the public can give on who may have done this.

Tonight (Tuesday) is National Night Out and Mages suggests residents should take part in neighborhood National Night Out events. Mages says Police Departments throughout the area enjoy this event which gives Police officers the opportunity to meet with residents.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.