Slightly SummerFest Fun Continues with Mini Golf Event [Gallery]

Sarah Mueller, WJON

SARTELL -- Central Minnesota families got out for some putting practice at the Sartell Community Center on Saturday afternoon.

The festivities for this year’s abbreviated "Slightly SummerFest" continued with a mini-golf event beside Lake Francis. Golfers tried their hands at a variety of courses representing local businesses with related themes.

In lieu of a parade, members of the Sartell High School and Sartell Middle School marching bands put on a performance, marching from the St. Cloud Financial Credit Union parking lot over to the community center.

Slightly SummerFest 2021 kicked off on Wednesday with the city-wide garage sale and will wrap up on Sunday at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club with 18 holes for $19.07 all day in honor of the year Sartell was founded.

Filed Under: city celebration, mini golf, Sartell, sartell community center, slightly summerfest, Summer
Categories: St. Cloud News
