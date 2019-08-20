Sartell Community Education Learning the Ropes Inside New Home

SARTELL -- It's been a summer of transition for Sartell Community Education, who have taken over operations of the community center in addition to running their own programs.

The organization moved into the facility in May after previously being housed inside the District Office.

Director Kris O'Brien says by being located inside the community center, it allows them to better showcase the facility to the residents and in turn grow their own programming.

Being in this building allows us to promote the great facility that it is to the residents for maximum usage. We are also putting together a long term plan to grow the program.

When the community center was built, it was always the intention to have the school district's community education program stationed there and run the facility.

O'Brien says now that they have gotten their feet wet, they plan to slowly roll out some new things for students and residents.

We are expanding some of the recreation opportunities, especially for adults. There is a women's volleyball program that started last year so we are going to continue that. I'm also looking at adding some family open gym sessions.

O'Brien says residents should be receiving their fall catalog next week letting them know all the opportunities and programs offered through community education.

Community Education is a school district program that is offered to all schools throughout the state.