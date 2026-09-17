UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had over an inch of rain on Thursday night.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service officially recorded 1.11 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Sky Central Airport on Thursday. We're now up to 2.86 inches of rain so far in September, which is 1.14 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've had 17.48 inches of precipitation, which is 4.86 inches below normal.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

A weather system will produce a widespread swath of 1-2" rainfall amounts on Friday. A narrow axis of heavier amounts (3-5"+) is likely due to thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening across southeastern Minnesota/western Wisconsin, which results in an elevated flash flood threat.