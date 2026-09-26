ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Canton, Minnesota, man has been charged with multiple tax crimes for failing to pay income tax. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Fillmore County Attorney's Office has charged Ted Lord with five felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and five felony counts of willfully failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Lord failed to file individual income tax returns or pay income tax from the years 2020 through 2024, even though he earned taxable income through his business, Trukk Scan Support Services LLC. The Department of Revenue says Lord's business was registered and assigned a Federal Employer Identification Number, which is evidence that Lord was aware of his obligation to file and pay income taxes.

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In addition, authorities say Lord admitted to investigators that he was aware that he had not filed tax returns and that he failed to file returns reporting over $3.5 million. He allegedly owes over $600,000 in income tax, interest, and penalties. Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.

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