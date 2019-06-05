St. Cloud Woman Charged With Tax Crimes

FOLEY -- The Benton County Attorney's Office has charged a St. Cloud woman with eight felony charges of tax crimes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says 39-year-old Jamie Lynn is charged with four counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns and four counts of failing to pay income taxes.

Records accuse Lynn of filing fraudulent returns each year from 2014 through 2017. Lynn is accused of overstating her withholding amounts in order to get thousands of dollars in tax refunds the revenue department says she wasn't entitled to.

Investigators say Lynn actually didn't qualify for a return but should have paid in more than $3,400 during that period.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10-thousand fine or both.