New Authentic Mexican Restaurant Opens in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a new dining option along Highway 10 in east St. Cloud.

Sol Azteca Mexican Restaurant officially opened for business on Thursday at 625 Frontage Road in St. Cloud.

Owner Ubaldo Loredo says this is his first time owning his own business. He says it will be a family-run business with his wife, two children, and family friends.

Sol Azteca, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Sol Azteca, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Loredo is originally from Mexico City but has lived in St. Cloud for the past 22 years. He worked for 12 years as a server at Red Lobster.

He says he plans to work primarily in the front of the house because he likes having personal contact with the customers and enjoys the hospitality part of the restaurant industry. His wife will be primarily in charge of the back of the house.

They will offer authentic Mexican dishes on their menu.

WJON News first told you about the plan to bring the Mexican restaurant to the former KFC building back in July of 2022. Loredo says the renovations took nearly two years because all of the plumbing, electrical, and kitchen had to be redone, which took a lot of time and approvals from the city.

The end result is a completely renovated restaurant inside.

Now that they are open, their next project is to finish the patio for outdoor seating.

He says he's still working on getting his liquor license so he can offer beer, margaritas, and other cocktails. For now, they have a selection of Mexican sodas available.

Sol Azteca's hours are:

Sunday - Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sol Azteca is still working on putting together its website and Facebook page for fans to follow them.

Loredo says his neighbors have been very supportive and anxious for him to open for business.

