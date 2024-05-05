Kentucky Derby Party Attendees Treated to Photo Finish [PHOTOS]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Horse racing fans came dressed to impress at the Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser on Saturday.
The event was organized by Quiet Oaks Hospice House as a fundraiser for their Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars campaign.
If you weren't able to attend the event and still want to donate to the fundraising campaign, click here.
It was held at Back Shed Brewing in Waite who donated 20 percent of their sales all day to Quiet Oaks.
Back Shed's brewer also made a special Mint Julep seltzer for the day, served in special silver cups, and topped with a mint leaf. The signature drink turned out to be a big hit among attendees.
Attendees also had the chance to donate $20 for a betting slip they could put down on a horse running in the Kentucky Derby. If their horse finished in the top three, they could win prizes like gift baskets (including bourbon donated by Patty Gaetz, and gift cards to Boulder Tap House, 7 West, and Veranda Lounge donated by Ray Herrington), bouquets of roses, passed to Canterbury Park, and more.
The race itself did not disappoint with a photo finish of the top three horses. Mystik Dan was the winning horse, Sierra Leone finished second, and Forever Young finished third.
There were also contests for Best Hat and Best Dressed with the winners getting a $50 gift card to Jules' Bistro, and the runners-up getting a bouquet of roses.
Coborn's donated 20 dozen roses on display through the taproom.
Throughout the afternoon the band Highway 23 performed.
There was also a hat-making station.
This was the first time Quiet Oaks or Back Shed had hosted a Kentucky Derby-themed party. However, it may not be the last after getting a lot of positive feedback from the people who attended.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- World Food Tour: Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud
- Work Continues to Bring COP House to St. Cloud's East End
- Kentucky Derby Party Planned for Back Shed Brewing
- The Great Curious Cocktail Party Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Summertime By George 2024 Band Line-up Announced