One Person Seriously Hurt In Motorcycle Crash

STANCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt on Friday afternoon in a crash near Braham.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:00 p.m. a mini-van driven by 63-year-old Donald Fuhol was turning from 397th Avenue onto south Highway 65 when he was rear-ended by a motorcycle which then started on fire.

The driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Caleb Schafer of Prior Lake was airlifted to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fuhol and the passenger in his car were not hurt in the crash.

