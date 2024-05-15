St. Cloud Man Hurt in a Highway 10 Crash Wednesday Morning

HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash involving two pickups on Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the area of Highway 10 and 45th Avenue SE just after 7:00 a.m. The crash location is in Haven Township between St. Cloud and Clear Lake.

A Chevy Silverado driven by 30-year-old Zach Philstrom of Ironton was westbound on Highway 10, while a second Silverado driven by 52-year-old William Wright of St. Cloud was eastbound. The patrol says the two collided at the intersection of 45th Avenue SE.

Wright was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Philstrom and his passenger, 44-year-old Henry Batista Reyes of Browerville, were not hurt.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past