One Person Hurt In Single Car Crash Near Willmar

photo by Andy Brownell

SAINT JOHNS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt near Willmar when their car went off the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Mobarek Abdilahi received non-life-threatening injuries when the car he was driving west on Highway 40 went into the ditch and hit a field approach.

The State Patrol says the crash happened about 4:15 in the afternoon on Saturday and Abdilahi was taken to Willmar Hospital for his injuries.

