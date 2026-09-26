UNDATED (WJON News) -- Time is running out to help vote in an area event as one of the best in the country. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is up for Best Craft Fair in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

All you have to do is go to USA Today's 10Best webpage and select Little Falls in the Best Craft Fair category. The voting will end on Monday. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair was ranked as high as 3rd place as of last Monday. The current results are in blackout for the rest of the voting period. 20 craft fairs are competing for the award, with the winner to be announced on October 7th.

The annual event has been a Central Minnesota staple since 1973. Over 550 vendors lined the streets in 2026 with handmade jewelry, paintings, woodworking, food, and more, with thousands attending annually. Use this link to cast your vote.

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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