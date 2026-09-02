LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can help make one of Central Minnesota's most popular annual events the best in the country. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is up for Best Craft Fair in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

All you have to do is go to USA Today's 10Best webpage and select Little Falls in the Best Craft Fair category. The annual event has been a Central Minnesota staple since 1973. Over 600 vendors are scheduled to line the streets in 2026 with handmade jewelry, paintings, woodworking, food, and more.

READ MORE: More Big Changes For Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair

Plus, the fair is offering free shuttle rides to the grand opening of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum as well. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is currently ranked 8th out of 20 fairs. You have until September 28th to cast your vote and can vote once per day. The winners will be announced on October 7th. Use this link to cast your vote.

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886. Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.