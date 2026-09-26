ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The rains didn't dampen the spirits for some outdoor fun on Saturday. The Stearns History Museum held its 6th Annual Historic Harvest Fest from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There were a lot of free games and activities to take part in.

Most of the activities were moved inside, but a few, like pumpkin bowling, ring toss, and apple bobbing, still went on outdoors. Program Director Caitlin Carlson says the harvest goes on rain or shine, so does their event:

"We've been so lucky. We've never had rain on Harvest Fest, so I really don't know what to expect. I'm hoping with most of the activities moved inside and under tents that we still get our 500ish people, but you know it's a learning experience; we'll see (laughs)."

There was also a cake walk, scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, an apple cider bar, and more inside.

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Carlson says with the damp weather, the apple cider bar was a big hit:

"So we have like honey, butterscotch, red hots; you can doctor up your apple cider just the way you want it when you come inside after playing your games, and you want to warm up, that's where you go."

She says Historic Harvest Fest is a popular event and a way the museum likes to give back to the community.

About the only downside to the rain was the Llama petting zoo had to be canceled. The Stearns History Museum's Historic Harvest Fest was free to attend.

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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