ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new book on the history of St. Cloud will be coming out in the new year.

In January, Arcadia Publishing contacted the Stearns History Museum about its best-selling "Images of America" series.

Librarian Miranda Stueckrath and Archivist Grant Wilson took on the task of putting the St. Cloud version of the series together.

Stueckrath says it's not meant to be a comprehensive history of the town, but rather to focus on a few well-known stories as well as some lesser-known tales.

Part of the things that we chose were things that we personally had an interest in and were excited to bring in. So, for me, I had a lot of interest in a lot of laborers and farmers, so I've got a chapter on that. Grant was really passionate about some of the religious institutions as well as the educational institutions, so we've got a chapter on that.

Stueckrath says there are 10 chapters with 10 to 15 photos per chapter. The book has a total of 115 pages.

The Stearns History Museum is planning a Breakfast Club in February, talking about the process of putting the book together. They'll also have future announcements about the book launch and possible book signings, in May.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Stearns History Museum.

