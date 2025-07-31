Whitney Center to Host Next Free Fix-It Clinic
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum is holding its next free fix-it clinic in August.
The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center on Friday, August 15th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and requires pre-registration.
The free clinic is being held in partnership with the museum and Reuse Minnesota.
Repair help will be available for small appliances, electronics, toys, and textiles. There is a limit of two items per registration.
The Stearns History Museum is also looking for skilled volunteers who can lend their repair skills to a future fix-it clinic. Those interested can fill out the volunteer interest form.
The fix-it clinics are made possible through funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Statewide Waste Reduction and Reuse grant.
