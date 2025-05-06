Learn To Paint Like A Pro At Stearns History Museum Workshop
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Do you want to learn how to paint your house like a pro? Then a workshop this weekend is just what you are looking for. The Stearns History Museum's Exterior Painting Prep Hands-on Workshop will take place on Saturday from Noon to 4:00 p.m.
Historic Design Consulting LLC's Mark Johnston will lead the class through the workshop, covering everything you need to know for a perfect painting project. He will go over site clearance, lead safety, where to scrape, proper use of caulk, how to prime, and more. Attendees will get to practice what they have learned on an actual garage as well.
The workshop will be held at 513 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud. The cost is $75, and the class size is limited. Snacks and treats will be provided, but you need to bring your own beverages. Use this link to register for the workshop.
