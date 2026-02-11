Discovering St. Cloud's History

A new book from historians at the Stearns History Museum gives the world a glimpse of St. Cloud's past -- through historic pictures and descriptions from the museum.

Arcadia Publishing will release "Images of America: St. Cloud" on May 5th.

The paperback book can be pre-ordered for $24.99 through major booksellers like Amazon.

Exploring the 'Images of America' Series

Amazon Amazon loading...

Arcadia publishes a number of regional history books across America in the "Images of America" series, "chronicling the history of communities and celebrating America's hidden stories, bringing to life the people, places, and events from the past."

You may have seen these hyperlocal, sepiatone covered books at the drugstore endcap or local bookstores.

The St. Cloud version in the series uses the considerable resources of the Stearns History Museum.

Those considerable museum resources include a massive collection of historical photos, stretching from the late 1800s to today.

Get our free mobile app

Meet the Authors Behind the Book

Museum librarian Miranda Stueckrath and archivist Grant Wilson wrote the book while the Foreword was penned by longtime museum historian John Decker.

The book celebrates St. Cloud -- in pictures and descriptions -- as a strategic hub for commerce, transportation and industry.

"Workers established St. Cloud’s reputation for high-quality goods and strong infrastructure. These industries also influenced local neighborhoods, as many laborers settled near their work and formed tight-knit communities where traditions, languages, and cultural practices were preserved and expanded upon," reads a description of the book on Amazon.

What to Expect from St. Cloud's Edition

While a preview of the St. Cloud edition of the "Images of America" series was not available at the time of this story in mid February, you can get an idea of what to expect from other Minnesota cities, counties and companies featured in the series. Just click on one of the books and READ EXCERPT under the book cover photo.

Explore Other Local Histories

Here are some examples of other local "Images of America" books from Central Minnesota: