Step Back in Time at The WWII Experience This Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum is holding the 6th annual World War II weekend this Saturday and Sunday.
"At War & At Home: The World War II Experience" will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Reenactors, historic vehicles, home front displays, and more will take you back into the 1940s.
There will be plenty of activities for kids and adults alike, including a military obstacle course, WWII trivia contest, historic weapons demonstrations, a working field kitchen, and a temporary tattoo parlor.
The theme for this year's event is women in WWII.
Lunch is available for purchase from 11:00 to 1:00 each day, and for the first time, admission is free for everyone.
LOOK: 100 years of American military history
LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz