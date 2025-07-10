Step Back in Time at The WWII Experience This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum is holding the 6th annual World War II weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

"At War & At Home: The World War II Experience" will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Reenactors, historic vehicles, home front displays, and more will take you back into the 1940s.

There will be plenty of activities for kids and adults alike, including a military obstacle course, WWII trivia contest, historic weapons demonstrations, a working field kitchen, and a temporary tattoo parlor.

The theme for this year's event is women in WWII.

Lunch is available for purchase from 11:00 to 1:00 each day, and for the first time, admission is free for everyone.

