ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can learn more about how card games preserve community traditions at an event in St. Cloud on Tuesday. The Stearns History Museum's Euchre Unfolded will teach people all about the German card game and more.

What is Euchre?

Euchre is a four-player game using just the cards ace, king, queen, jack, ten, and nine in all four suits, including a joker. The event will start with a presentation about Euchre, but will also dive into European games that influenced the creation of Euchre. The presentation will also go over the cultural role of card games in America in creating, strengthening, and preserving community traditions.

Will you get to play the game?

After the presentation, people will break into groups of four to play Euchre, and there will be beverages and light snacks too. Euchre Unfolded takes place at 6 p.m. at the Stearns History Museum and is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Use this link to register.

