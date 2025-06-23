Euchre Unfolded Brings Card Game Culture To St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can learn more about how card games preserve community traditions at an event in St. Cloud on Tuesday. The Stearns History Museum's Euchre Unfolded will teach people all about the German card game and more.
What is Euchre?
Euchre is a four-player game using just the cards ace, king, queen, jack, ten, and nine in all four suits, including a joker. The event will start with a presentation about Euchre, but will also dive into European games that influenced the creation of Euchre. The presentation will also go over the cultural role of card games in America in creating, strengthening, and preserving community traditions.
Will you get to play the game?
After the presentation, people will break into groups of four to play Euchre, and there will be beverages and light snacks too. Euchre Unfolded takes place at 6 p.m. at the Stearns History Museum and is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Use this link to register.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season
- Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
- Meet The Red Pandas And Friends At Minnesota Zoo’s New Habitat
- St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
- Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
- New Expansions, Events, And News Spice Up Board Gaming Scene
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson