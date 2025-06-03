Stearns History Museum Announces Next Free Fix-It Clinic

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum is holding its next free fix-it clinic Friday.

It will be held at the Paramount Center for the Arts Technical Site at 248 33rd Avenue South in Waite Park.

The free clinic is being held in partnership with the museum and Reuse Minnesota.

Repair help will be available for small appliances, electronics, toys, and woodworking.

No pre-registration is required, and up to two items will be repaired on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fix-it clinic will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, with items accepted until 6:30 p.m.

The Stearns History Museum is also looking for skilled volunteers who can lend their repair skills to a future fix-it clinic. Those interested can fill out the volunteer interest form.

