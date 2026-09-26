ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All Minnesota and United States Flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff on Sunday. Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty.

The order occurs annually in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, which is on Sunday. Governor Walz says Minnesota Firefighters answer the call with courage, skill, and an unwavering commitment to protecting their neighbors:

"This year, firefighters in Minnesota demonstrated that commitment while working under dangerous conditions to protect the state and Minnesotans during wildfires and other major incidents. On Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, we honor those who gave their lives in service, stand with the families and communities who carry their memory forward, and recognize the firefighters who continue that vital work today."

The Governor encourages businesses, organizations, and individuals to join in flying their flags at half-staff to honor Minnesota's fallen firefighters and their families.

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