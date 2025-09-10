Governor Walz Calls For Reflection On 9/11 With Halfstaff Flags
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- United States and Minnesota state flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of 9/11. Governor Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Governor says thousands of innocent lives were lost on September 11th, and the tragedy profoundly changed our nation, and it is important to reflect on the resilience of the American people. Flags are also currently being flown at half-staff in honor of the lives lost at the Annunciation Catholic School and will remain at half-staff until Sunday. Governor Walz encourages businesses, individuals, and organizations to join by lowering their flags.
