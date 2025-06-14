ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States Flags and Minnesota state flags will fly at half-staff in honor of a slain lawmaker.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of Minnesota Speaker of the House Emerita Melissa Hortman, who was shot and killed by a gunman early Saturday morning. Governor Walz says Minnesota lost a great leader, a formidable public servant, and a fixture of the state Capitol, and she woke up every day determined to make the state a better place.

The governor encourages businesses, organizations, and individuals to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Representative Hortman.

