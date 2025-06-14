Flags At Half-staff To Honor Fallen Leader Melissa Hortman
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States Flags and Minnesota state flags will fly at half-staff in honor of a slain lawmaker.
Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of Minnesota Speaker of the House Emerita Melissa Hortman, who was shot and killed by a gunman early Saturday morning. Governor Walz says Minnesota lost a great leader, a formidable public servant, and a fixture of the state Capitol, and she woke up every day determined to make the state a better place.
The governor encourages businesses, organizations, and individuals to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Representative Hortman.
