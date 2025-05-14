ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States and Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings on Thursday. Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Governor has proclaimed May 15, 2025, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 11 - 17, 2025, as Police Week in the state of Minnesota.

Governor Walz says, "peace officers exemplify resilience, courage, and bravery, and we lower our flags in recognition of their unwavering dedication and sacrifice." Businesses, organizations, and individuals are also encouraged to lower their flags.

