Governor Walz Calls For Tribute To Fallen Peace Officers
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States and Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings on Thursday. Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The Governor has proclaimed May 15, 2025, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 11 - 17, 2025, as Police Week in the state of Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
Governor Walz says, "peace officers exemplify resilience, courage, and bravery, and we lower our flags in recognition of their unwavering dedication and sacrifice." Businesses, organizations, and individuals are also encouraged to lower their flags.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures
Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us