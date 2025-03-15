Governor Orders Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Firefighter

Governor Orders Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Firefighter

Sandy Huffaker, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff starting on Saturday. The Governor has ordered U.S. flags and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of Fire Chief Jason Gruett who passed on March 12th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Officials say the 51-year-old Gruett died at his home on Wednesday. He was a firefighter for the Goodhew Fire Department for 19 years and served as chief for the last seven years.

Governor Walz says Chief Gruett was a deeply respected leader and dedicated firefighter who selflessly served Goodhew for nearly two decades. The flags are to be flown at half-staff until Sunset on Thursday, March 20th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born

American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America

Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Flags at half-staff, Governor Tim Walz, Jason Gruett
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON