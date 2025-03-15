Governor Orders Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Firefighter

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff starting on Saturday. The Governor has ordered U.S. flags and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of Fire Chief Jason Gruett who passed on March 12th.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the 51-year-old Gruett died at his home on Wednesday. He was a firefighter for the Goodhew Fire Department for 19 years and served as chief for the last seven years.

Governor Walz says Chief Gruett was a deeply respected leader and dedicated firefighter who selflessly served Goodhew for nearly two decades. The flags are to be flown at half-staff until Sunset on Thursday, March 20th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker