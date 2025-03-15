Governor Orders Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Firefighter
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff starting on Saturday. The Governor has ordered U.S. flags and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of Fire Chief Jason Gruett who passed on March 12th.
Officials say the 51-year-old Gruett died at his home on Wednesday. He was a firefighter for the Goodhew Fire Department for 19 years and served as chief for the last seven years.
Governor Walz says Chief Gruett was a deeply respected leader and dedicated firefighter who selflessly served Goodhew for nearly two decades. The flags are to be flown at half-staff until Sunset on Thursday, March 20th.
