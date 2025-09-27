Flags At Half-Staff on Sunday For Fallen Firefighters

Flags At Half-Staff on Sunday For Fallen Firefighters

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday. Governor Tim Walz has directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in honor of firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty for Minnesota Firefighters Memorial Day. The Governor says firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep Minnesotans safe, and we lower our flags to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities. The Governor encourages other businesses, organizations, and individuals to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota's fallen firefighters and their families.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.  

Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Gallery Credit: Angela Brown

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Flags at half-staff, flags lowered, half-staff flags
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON