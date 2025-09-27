ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday. Governor Tim Walz has directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in honor of firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty for Minnesota Firefighters Memorial Day. The Governor says firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep Minnesotans safe, and we lower our flags to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities. The Governor encourages other businesses, organizations, and individuals to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota's fallen firefighters and their families.

